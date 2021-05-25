ETX Reacts: George Floyd murder one year later

"Mr. Floyd should still be here. There's no reason he's not supposed to be here," community activist and organizer Dr. Pamela Phoenix said.

TYLER, Texas — One year ago, George Floyd's murder sparked a global reckoning over racism and calls to end police brutality. Mapping Police Violence reports 181 black people have been killed by police since George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020.

“Where are we a year later? 181 may not be a phenomenal number, but that's a lot of lives. So we still have work to do,” community activist and organizer Dr. Pamela Phoenix said.

She joins dozens of other East Texans as they reflect on the past year.

“We must all work together to show ensure that black and brown lives are valued and seen in this country,” said Democratic Club of Smith County President LaShun Roy.

Dr. Phoenix added, “So it's like, what do we really do? What can we do?”

Smith County District Attorney Josh Putman had some answers.

“Sometimes the questions we get are, 'how does that affect our community here?' So some of what we have to do is explain that the laws often are different in different states,” he said.

For Tyler, Chief of Police Jimmy Toler said he’s unaware of any black men killed by excessive force within his department. He also says that officers receive de-escalation, cultural diversity training and use body cameras. Improper use or failure to use a body camera would result in disciplinary action.

“I highly value transparency. I think that people should know what we do down here at the courthouse, and that they have a vested interest in it and they should hold their elected leaders accountable,” Putman said.