Gloomy weather didn't stop Arp's Strawberry Festival festivities

Arp is a small town with a big heart, known for its strawberries and community that comes together to help each other.

ARP, Texas — The Arp's Strawberry Festival continued its festivities as storms passed through the area Saturday.

In a town with a population of under a thousand people, many came and showed out for this year's festival at Arp City Park. More than 130 vendors from across East Texas participated in the festival.

"We're a small town with a big heart and we just want to give back to the community, (to the) kids of the community and support our local vendors," Erin Gerometta, president of Arp community events said.

The festival also serves as a fundraiser to help support local high school seniors in the Arp community.

"A lot of the proceeds go towards the senior scholarships that we reward to a group of students who've applied for the scholarship," Gerometta said. "Our goal and motto for these community events 'is to leave Arp better than you found it.' So we had some students who applied to do community service (and) they learned the importance of giving back to society in a positive way."

One of the biggest highlights from this year's festival was a surprise visit from one of the Dallas Cowboys' newest draft picks and Arp's very own... DeMarvion Overshown.