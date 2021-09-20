GoFundMe launched to provide portraits of all 75 dogs lost in Georgetown fire

The fundraiser hopes to raise $4,500 to support artists in painting all 75 portraits for the families involved.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — GoFundMe has verified a fundraiser launched to create 75 portraits, one for each dog lost in a tragic pet resort fire in Georgetown over the weekend.

The fundraiser was created by Melanie Demi, a local pet blogger, who GoFundMe said has worked in the pet industry for more than nine years.

Given each owner's consent, she's hoping to give a little something to the 59 families who lost so much in this tragedy.

GoFundMe said all money raised will go directly to paying the artists who will create each painting. Any money left over will be donated to a local rescue in honor of the dogs lost.

"Why me? Because why not," Demi wrote. "I'm a dog mom to three incredible pups that I adore with my whole heart. I worked in the pet industry for 9+ years. I'm a part of the pet community here in Austin. And I can't even begin to imagine the heartbreak that these families are currently experiencing."

As of Monday evening, the fundraiser had already raised more than $3,800 of its $4,500 goal.

To learn more about the fundraiser and to donate, click here.