SFA student plans golf tournament and fundraiser to raise money to help the families who lost their loved ones in fatal car crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The news surrounding the nine victims killed during the fatal car crash in Andrews County is leading someone to lend a helping hand.

"I know sometimes you can feel like you're alone in this, but the fact that someone is trying to help you can make a difference in your life and help carry you on," Karoline Barton, Freshman at Stephen F. Austin said.

Karoline shares a common feeling on what it's like to lose a loved one. Her younger sister Molly Flunet's boyfriend, 19-year old Travis Garcia, was one of the nine victims involved in the deadly crash.

"I lost my boyfriend my senior year and I know to what extent what she's going through. It was different circumstances, but I know what she's going through," Barton said.

Travis was not only Molly's boyfriend but a close friend she's known since kindergarten and had aspirations to play like Tiger Woods.

"Travis was always saying he's like Tiger Woods, he knew he was good a golfing," Barton said.

Karoline says she feels a responsibility in stepping up to help her grieving sister and the families of all the victims who died in that horrific crash.

"I want to do something where we can get the entire community involved and to bring us a little bit closer together but also to raise awareness for the situation and help the other families," Barton said.

Karoline took to Facebook in hopes of connecting with people in the community to help put together a golf tournament and fundraiser.

"I was like what is something that I can do to help them obviously, they were golf players so why not do a golf tournament," said Barton.

Karoline hopes to raise enough money to help the families of the nine victims involved in the deadly crash.

"My goal is kind of really high but I'm hoping for a million dollars but anything will help," Barton said. "I definitely want to help those families pay their medical bills and help those families with their funeral costs."