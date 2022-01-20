Inclusive Community Development Award given to Goodwill of East Texas

A diverse and inclusive community equates to more dollars in the community by 30%.

The purpose of the awards is to raise the visibility of financial institutions’ and community-based organizations’ activities that are promising and exemplary in support of low- and moderate-income individuals with disabilities to improve their financial stability and health and be more active participants in adding value to our nation’s economy.

Goodwill of East Texas provides job training resources and support services, including programming strategically designed to increase independence and financial stability for individuals with disabilities. Prosperity Bank began partnering with the organization in January 2017 to provide financial educational workshops to Goodwill staff and program participants, many of whom were underbanked and lacked basic banking skills. More than 200 Goodwill of East Texas staff and program participants are served annually through this unique partnership.

"Receiving this award from the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development validates the work that our committed staff perform daily,” said Kimberly B. Lewis, CEO, Goodwill Industries of East Texas. “Serving and working in an inclusive community breathes life into everyone involved. A diverse and inclusive community equates to more dollars in the community by 30 percent annually, as people with disabilities contribute as both employees and customers at local businesses. Socially, an inclusive community means that people have a sense of belonging. We all need that now more than ever."

Nominations were evaluated on innovation, responsiveness, collaboration and impact in building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. Focus areas included: workforce development, affordable and accessible housing, small business development, financial literacy and counseling, adaptive technology, digital literacy and digital access.

“Community involvement has always been a core value at Prosperity Bank, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts in this way,” said Scott Voland, Director of Sales Development, Prosperity Bank. “We are grateful for Goodwill Industries of East Texas and all the other organizations that have joined us in giving back to our community last year. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those around us.”

The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development works to improve the financial health and well-being of low- and moderate-income individuals with disabilities and their families to reexamine the approaches, roles and responsibilities of stakeholder to proactively address financial access and economic opportunity needs of people with disabilities through community development. A key component is increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the Community Reinvestment Act.