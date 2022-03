This big sale is only hosted twice a year and gives everyone a chance to turn one man's trash into another's treasure.

JEFFERSON, Texas — Shoppers looking for some good deals can head on over to the annual Jefferson City Wide Rummage Sale hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce later this month.

The City Wide Rummage Sale, which is hosted twice a year - in the spring and fall - gives guests and sellers a chance to turn one man's trash into another's treasure.