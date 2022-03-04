Great Tyler Cleanup returns in April

Volunteers are invited to show their city pride by coming together for a community-wide cleanup as part of the nationwide "Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off"

The annual Great Tyler Cleanup, hosted by Keep Tyler Beautiful, returns on Sat., April 2 at 9 am.

Volunteers are invited to show their city pride by coming together for a community-wide cleanup as part of the nationwide "Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off" and the "Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup" events.

The event will be hosted at Southside Park, where volunteers will meet at the tent for registration. Sign-up begins at 8:30 am, with the cleanup occurring at 9 am. Although the event is being held at Southside Park, Keep Tyler Beautiful is encouraging volunteers to take the supplies they will need and pick a different part of the city to clean.

There are plenty of areas within Tyler that could use a little attention, including parks and streets, that volunteers can choose to spend their time cleaning instead. If volunteers do not have another spot in mind, they are welcome to stay at Southside Park and help clean the creek and trails.

Online pre-registration is encouraged, but in-person registration the day of the event at 8:30 am is acceptable as well. Pre-registered volunteers will receive a t-shirt and all the appropriate items needed for the cleanup ahead of time. Keep Tyler Beautiful will be giving away prizes that have been donated by local businesses; and serving lunch and drinks between the time of 11:30 am and 12:30 pm.