Group celebrates Dia de Los Reyes Magos in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Parents and children gathered Sunday at the La Tiendita Magazine office and venue in Tyler to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes Magos, also known as Three King’s Day or Epiphany.

The day is observed on Jan. 6 to commemorate the three wise men as they embarked on a journey to find baby Jesus and brought gifts. Similarly, the holiday resembles Christmas and gift-giving to children.

In Mexican tradition, Dia de Los Reyes Magos is celebrated with a pastry called rosca de reyes. The rosca is shaped like a wreath and is decorated with candied fruit and cherries. Inside, there is a small baby Jesus doll. The person who gets the piece of rosca with the baby Jesus doll inside must have a celebration on Día de la Candelaria in February.