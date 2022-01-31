Hallsville students raise awareness of classmates rare disorder through a color run in community

A special service project idea turned into a community event brings awareness to rare disorder.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD students recently joined together to plan a special service project in honor of one of their own classmates.

Hallsville ISD Intermediate School fifth graders have organized a “Color Our Community With Kindness,” one mile family color run/walk to benefit Hallsville East Elementary School student Ellie Kate Williams and her parents Aaron and Katy Williams. Katy Williams also works as a teacher at Hallsville Junior High School.

Hallsville Intermediate School Teacher Alaina Hamilton’s fifth grade students came up with the idea of the service project fundraiser to help raise money to benefit Ellie Kate who was born with AHC, Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood, which is a rare disorder characterized by episodes of weakness and paralysis.