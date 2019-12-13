LUFKIN, Texas — Two police officers with the Lufkin Police Department gave a 6-year-old boy a birthday surprise he will never forget.

When Rickey was born six years ago, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. He weighed less than three pounds at the time of his birth. Despite all that, Rickey grew up to be a happy and energetic boy.

Over time, he developed a love for police, especially his local police department in Lufkin. In fact, Rickey hopes one day to become a police officer himself.

Last month, Lufkin police Lt. David Campbell was on his dinner break at a restaurant when a couple approached him with Rickey's story. The couple also told him that he, and his twin sister Kamdyn, had a birthday coming up in December.

The couple asked Lt. Campbell to help give Rickey a special birthday present. Campbell was delighted to begin planning his surprise.

On Monday, Lt. Campbell, along with Officer Scott Wilcox, showed up to Rickey's house and offered the boy a tour of their vehicle and a VIP ride.

Rickey, in a full police officer's uniform, hopped into the patrol vehicle to learn all about the vehicle's functions and the day-to-day routine of a police officer.

Then, Lt. Campbell gave Rickey and his siblings a ride in the patrol vehicle, even flashing its lights to add to the fun.

At the end of the ride, Lt. Campbell had one last surprise for their new friend: A badge proclaiming Rickey as an honorary Lufkin police officer.

Throughout the entire time he spent with Lt. Campbell and Officer Wilcox, Rickey had an ear-to-ear smile as he cherished every moment from a birthday he will not soon forget.

The Lufkin Police Department documented Rickey's birthday surprise and created a heartwarming video to share to the community. You can watch the video by following this link.