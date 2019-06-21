HENDERSON, Texas — It takes a creative person to tailor fashion. Designers must have an eye for design, color and fit. However, designing an entire tuxedo out of Duck Tape is a skill all of it's own.

A recent Henderson High School graduate is being recognized for his prom tuxedo that is anything but average.

Each year, the Duck Tap company awards their unique Stuck at the Prom scholarship. Participants must design and create either a prom dress or tuxedo out of duct tape. Then the public gets to vote on the design.

Cameron Castles' design is both fun and flamboyant.

Themed after the King of Hearts, Castles' design included a white jacket and pants combo with a King of Hearts on the back of the jacket.

Cameron Castles

The cuff links continue the outfit's them with on of the links featuring a red 'K' and the other featuring a red heart. The bow tie features the four suits flanking a red K with a heart underneath.

Cameron Castles

The vest and shoes are red and white. A red boutonniere and a Texas-sized belt with a depiction of the Duck Tape duck on the buckle finish off the outfit.

Cameron Castles

The entire outfit took 50 hours of work and 20 rolls of tape.

At stake for Castles is a $10,000 scholarship. Castles says he wants to go into the medical field and work as a medical missionary.

You can vote for Castles by following this link and selecting Cameron C.