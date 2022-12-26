San Augustine ISD superintendent announces student's passing

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — A high school student from San Augustine ISD died tragically today.
According to San Augustine ISD superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman, high school sophomore Kymron Davis passed away.
"We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this painful tragedy. Please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers as well as the students and staff at SAHS," Liepman said. "Counselors and others will be providing assistance and support as needed at the High School and throughout the district. As additional details are provided to us by the family, we will let you know."
CBS19 will update you with more information as it become available.