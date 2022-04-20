x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Johnson's Grocery store taken over by Hispanic family, renamed Tulita's Grocery

The former Johnson's Grocery held historic value and memories for 57 years before the Black-owned business closed at the end of February.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in March 2022.

At 15864 State Highway 31 East in Tyler sits a historic, yellow and blue renovated family-owned convenience store — Tulita’s Grocery.

The former Johnson's Grocery held historic value and memories for 57 years before the Black-owned business closed at the end of February. Palanda Gordon, third-generation owner of Johnson’s Grocery, said it was time for the business to close after being in the family for generations since originally opening in 1965.

Now under a new name and ownership, Tulita's Grocery opened on April 11 with the same goals at heart — staying family owned and operated.

Read more through CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

RELATED: Masks optional on East Texas public transportation

RELATED: New Cotton Patch Cafe location opening in Palestine