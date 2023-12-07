Historic East Texas Black-owned restaurant reopens decades after closure

White's Bar-B-Q is one of the oldest Black and family-owned businesses in the area dating back to 1952.

LONGVIEW, Texas — White's Bar-B-Q is a new (old) spot for barbeque fans to check out in Longview. It's a restaurant known not only for its BBQ, but its history.

When the original owner Arthur White opened the restaurant, it was during a time when most restaurants were segregated. White's daughter, Audrey White, says the restaurant served as a safe haven for Black East Texans to go and dine.

"They had a lot of community then," Audrey said. "African Americans had nowhere else to eat; they had nowhere else to come in."

White's Bar-B-Q would grow by serving not only local residents but famous musicians like Ray Charles.

The restaurant's prosperity came come to an end in 1985 when Audrey's father passed away. Now, nearly 40 years later, Audrey decided it was time to re-establish her father's business into what it was, but she would first have to endure some challenges.

"I drove through one day and I saw condemnation signs marking it an unsafe building," Audrey said. "They wanted me to fix it up 100% or demolish it, and I couldn't let that happen."

Audrey poured most of her savings into her father's business to meet the structural demands required by the city.

"I have spent so far I've spent a little bit over $40,000 out of my pocket, and I'm still going, but it's worth it," Audrey said.

All the challenges, effort and money came together during the restaurant's grand re-opening on July 1.

"The grand opening was just so exhilarating because of the support that the community has given me," Audrey said. "When people come in, they will see things in the past; they will see themselves when they were younger."

The food will also bring back memories with the same recipes used for its popular barbeque plates, ribs, beef and sausage, chicken leg quarters, brisket and potato salad.

"One young lady held a birthday party here, a private deal and she was sitting here with all of her friends and was so happy everybody was," Audrey said." It was just like back in the day."