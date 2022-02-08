Love is brought to Downtown Tyler with Hit the Bricks market

The Valentine-themed market will be on the square from 10 am to 3 pm, where you can shop for gifts; take photos; and grab a snack from the variety of vendors

Hit the Bricks, which is an event in Downtown Tyler on every second Saturday of every month, is taking place on Feb. 12. Hit the Bricks occurs regardless of rain or temperature, giving the residents of Tyler an opportunity to help support local businesses.

Nearby, the Rose City Farmer's Market will be set-up outside of ETX Brewing. Their Winter Market will be from 10 am to 1 pm, allowing residents to purchase fresh produce from local farmers throughout Tyler.

At 8pm inside of ETX Brewing, The Jazz Connection will be performing. ETX Brewing will be releasing new additions to their menu at the same time, including their new beer the Red Gael (Irish Red); Valentine's Chocolate and Cherries; and bread pudding with a cherry sour sauce.

Moss, which is next door to ETX Brewing, will have a tent outside of their location to participate in Hit the Bricks. Their tent will be open from 10 am to 5 pm with a variety of their products, including Valentine's Day flowers.

SHINE Coffee will be releasing new products created by single mothers that will be available to purchase at the market. Additionally, the Goodman-Legrand Museum will be open during their regular hours from 10 am to 4 pm.

Gallery Main Street's first Featured Artist Exhibit of 2022 is still on display in the Plaza Tower. Derrick Whites exhibit, "The Rivers of my Memory", will be available to be viewed until March 6.