Tyler ISD campus, community come together for family impacted by house fire

Family receives donations through community after fire disaster

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD campus Peete Elementary and local community members have united to surprise a student and family with donations after they lost everything in a house fire around Christmas time.

After the winter break, the student's family notified the campus about the fire, for the sole purpose of informing administrators about the tragedy, said Tammy Littlejohn, grandmother of the student.

The house fire happened around 5 a.m. Dec. 21 and the family made it out safely but lost their home and all their belongings, Littlejohn said.