SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video is from Dec. 16.

Nearly three months after she disappeared from her home, a 14-year-old Hondo teen tells KENS 5 she has been found and is currently with local authorities.

According to law enforcement officials in Hondo, Eva Garcia was found safe shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday after they searched a residence in the area.

Eva Maria Garcia was reported missing on Oct. 16, starting a weeks-long search. Hondo Police have investigated her disappearance as a runaway case. An Amber Alert was briefly issued a month into her absence before being discontinued in fewer than 48 hours.