Hot air balloon races return to Longview

The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship begins Tuesday, bringing many pilots across the nation to compete for the winning title.

LONGVIEW, Texas — If you happen to be wake early in Longview this week take a look at the sky because the annual Great Texas Balloon Race is back in East Texas. This year is extra special because the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship is also back as well.

"We've gotten a few practice flights so we got all the kinks ironed out and hopefully if the weather cooperates we'll have a good week," said last year's winner of the USNHABC Rhett Heartsill.

Starting Tuesday morning, pilots compete for the national title for the national competition. Scott Brunner, GTBR media and publicity director, said this event has brought people from New Mexico, Iowa, Michigan and even Switzerland.

Heartsill said he's ready to take his balloon back out for a race in hopes of winning another title.

"Of course, that's the goal," Heartsill said. "We've been as prepared as we can get so with my brother and my dad we've got a little team. So we'll see how it ends up."

While many competitors are gearing up for a weeklong competition, there are other pilots who are preparing for this weekend’s GTBR. At a Longview park, competitor Sam Robey was practicing his balloon set up with his team.

Robey said the GTBR isn't just about winning the money, but for him it's about the beautiful view in the sky and the smiles his balloon brings to people's faces.

"If it was about the money, I would have given it up a long time ago," Robey said. "It's about the fun."

Robey said if it wasn't for the support of his team, which mainly consist of family members, he wouldn't be able to keep up with his balloon or the races.

He said hot air balloons also bring back romantic memories for him as he credits a ride in the sky for his lifelong marriage with his sweetheart Deb.

"I proposed to her in a hot air balloon many years ago, and it's been costing me ever since," Robey said.