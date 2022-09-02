x
'A light in everyone's life': Hundreds gather to remember Alto sophomore who collapsed, died at basketball game

Alto community comes together to honor 15-year old basketball player through songs, prayer, and memories

ALTO, Texas — Hundreds of people filled the parking lot of Hilltop Baptist Church in Alto Wednesday night to honor Devonte Mumphrey, a high school sophomore who collapsed and died during a home basketball Tuesday night.

Friends, family and fellow students gathered to remember Mumphrey as they sang, prayed and shared memories of the 15-year-old basketball player.

A large photo of Mumphrey wearing his number 13 jersey stood surrounded by candlelight at the front of the parking lot during the vigil, which began with a prayer followed by the singing of “Amazing Grace.”

