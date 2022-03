In honor of a Abbi who passed away recently, PATH will be accepting dog food donations and offer them to dog owners who are struggling to feed their dogs.

TYLER, Texas — While Abbi may have gone on her last "American adventures," she's left behind a lasting impact.

For 14 years Abbi, a Shepherd and Blue Heeler mix, was Rachael Peters' “sidekick.” Abbi was rescued from the SPCA in Midland and gifted to Peters after she graduated from college, she said.

“I called her my greatest gift," Peters said.