East Texas community 'pinks out' for Athena

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark said pink was Strand's favorite color and that he urges everyone in the county to wear the color on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — East Texans wear pink on Monday to honor a 7-year-old girl who was found dead after being abducted last week in North Texas.

An AMBER Alert for Athena Strand was issued and a state search continued until her body was discovered on December 2nd in Wise County.

A contract FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed to abducting and killing Strand Wednesday.

Officials investigating the case asked for locals to wear pink to honor Strand.

In a statement, Wise County Judge J.D. Clark said pink was Strand's favorite color and that he urges everyone in the county to wear the color on Monday.

"My heart is so heavy about Athena," Clark said. "... Additionally, I encourage everyone to join me at 6:30pm on Monday on the Courthouse steps to pray for Athena, her family, our first responders and our community.

Schools across East Texas showed their support for Athena and her family by wearing pink.