Gregg County event organizers will now have to apply for a mass gathering permit

Under the Texas Mass Gathering Act, the County Judge or his designee (Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano) must approve any gathering that will occur outside the city limits for more than five continuous hours or for any amount of time between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. in the unincorporated area of the County when the event: attracts more then 2,500 people; or attracts more than 500 people if more than 51 percent of the attendees are expected to be under the age of 21 and alcohol is expected to be served; or when horse or greyhound racing occurs and more than 100 people are expected to attend. The statute requires that the event organizer apply for the Gregg County Mass Gathering Permit at least 45 days before the event, and provides for a hearing process if the application is submitted timely and with all required information. Under the statute, mass gathering events may not be promoted until they are approved.