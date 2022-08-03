International Women's Day: Lindale's very own Miranda Lambert inspires the next generation of musicians

"It really is such an inspiration to have Miranda Lambert come from here and just kind of show that really, it doesn't matter where you started from."

LINDALE, Texas — Country superstar continues to collect more accolades for her contribution to country music.

On Monday, March 7th, Miranda Lambert was awarded the highest honor at the Academy of Country Music Awards where she won Entertainer of the Year.

Since her rise to fame, Lambert has inspired young girls in her hometown of Lindale, Texas.

“Lindale is super small, very small, like 4000 people and to think that she made it so big is, honestly it gives me hope for the future," Halle Lambert, Lindale High School Choir member said. "I can pursue my musical endeavors and that I would have a whole community who rallies behind me."

Miranda Lambert continues to stand behind and support her community. Back in 2020, the Lindale High School choir performed with the country star at one of her concerts.

“One of the best experiences was being able to be recognized for our achievements, and getting to perform with someone who has such an important standing in the music industry,” Halle Lambert said.

Creating a door for the next generation of musical talent to follow in her footsteps.