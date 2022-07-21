Intersection in Tyler to be dark due to signal cable replacement on July 25

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Jan. 2020.
The intersection between W. Front St. and S. Lyons Ave. in Tyler will have the signal cable replaced, leaving the intersection dark.
On July 25, a contractor for the City of Tyler will be replacing the signal cable in the intersection from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will leave the intersection dark, but there will be temporary stop signs placed by the Tyler Traffic Department.
This intersection should be treated like a four-way stop, and drivers are encouraged to drive safely while approaching the intersection.