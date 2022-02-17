Area high school students model prom dresses for Jacksonville boutique

Local boutique gives girls an opportunity to model prom dresses ahead of boutique's first prom season.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Rusk senior Kara Wofford has been wanting to model, and this week she got a chance.

Wofford was among students from the area to model Wednesday during a photo shoot at downtown Jacksonville boutique Toch Society highlighting its local options for prom dresses.

“It was a great honor to be chosen for this shoot. I’ve been wanting to model for a company for a long time. I was very excited for this opportunity,” Wofford said. "The dresses are absolutely stunning, high quality and complementing dresses.”