City of Jacksonville Announces 2022 as its Sesquicentennial Year

The city committee will seek volunteers to oversee day-long festivities planned later this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville, Texas was founded 150 years ago in 1872 on the International-Great Northern Railway and the city is excited to celebrate its Sesquicentennial Year (150th Birthday).

All Sesquicentennial celebrations will be planned and executed by a committee appointed by the city. The committee includes Sam Hopkins, Tommy Helm, Dr. Deborah Burkett, Cassie Devillier, Tracey Wallace, Charlie Mae Esco, and Kathleen Stanfill.

"I was around when we had the Centennial. I was a little girl, but the history and the comradery in the town have stuck with me all of my life and I'm personally excited to be involved in planning this Birthday Party," Celebration Co-Chair, Kathleen Stanfill said. "We truly want each person who attends to find something of interest. Be it a historical fact they never knew or an interaction with a character actor in period clothing, a demonstration of a skill long forgotten or a friendly competition to win a limited edition collector's coin commemorating the event."

Celebrations will begin with the opening of the 1972 Time Capsule buried at Hazel Tilton Park at the corner of Larissa and Main Street. Exactly 50 years later it will be opened on May 11th, 2022. A new time capsule is planned to be buried in the same location later in the year for opening at Jacksonville’s Bicentennial.

The committee will seek volunteers to oversee day-long festivities planned for October 22, 2022.

The Committee Chair, Sam Hopkins is working to put together the stories of 50 authors, with their thoughts on the Celebration and the past 50 years. These essays will be compiled in a book and are currently being featured in local publications.

"In 2022, it is important to help others understand where we've been and where we can go, these personal accounts of life in and around Jacksonville over the past 50 years will help give others insight into the march of time across our community," Hopkins said.

Another project Hopkins has been instrumental in is the compilation of photos of historically and locally significant icons and artifacts to also be featured in a book.

A collectible, the book has been coordinated through the Vanishing Texana Museum with direction and writing by Mr. Larry Lydick, Museum Curator. The book can be acquired through a $10 donation to the museum. The book is also available at the library or museum.