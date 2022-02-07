Jefferson museum to feature Mardi Gras exhibit, 'Gowns, Crowns and Art of Mardi Gras'

First ever exhibit to commemorate past Mardi Gras themes opens before annual Mardi Gras celebration

JEFFERSON, Texas — A Jefferson museum will soon host its first ever exhibit in honor of the town’s rich history with the annual Mardi Gras celebration.

The Jefferson Historical Museum will soon present its newest exhibit, “Gowns, Crowns and Art of Mardi Gras,” which will be shown Feb. 12 through March 1.

“This special exhibit will feature selected items from some of Jefferson’s previous Mardi Gras celebrations,” Jefferson Historical Society and Museum Board member Lisa Barry said Friday. “It will include examples of apparel worn by former Mardi Gras queens, as well as, artwork commemorating past themes that have been used as part of Jefferson’s annual Mardi Gras festivities.”