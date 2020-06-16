TYLER, Texas — The summer is usually a time when high school and college students are on the prowl for jobs. However, this year, things are a little more competitive for those on the job hunt.

"Maybe I haven't had that paid job experience yet, there are still so many skills and knowledge points that these students have coming out of high school, or even in high school," said Sherry Fuller, the carer training specialist at Tyler Junior College.

With so many people unemployed right now, it can be hard for first time job seekers to stand out from the pack.

Fuller says for people filling out job applications or resumes for the first time, do not shy away from listing the classes you have taken and school work that has helped prepare you for your desired job.

"They need to highlight those things for employers and be sure to communicate that in interviews that they have those types of experiences," Fuller explained.

Another tip is to make sure that your resume fits the job description that you are applying for.

"Depending upon the job that you are seeking, you're going to tailor your resume for whatever job you might be looking for," Fuller said. "And you're going to tailor your knowledge and experience to show and highlight those experiences on that resume for that particular position."

Shelbie Glover, President and CEO of the Lindale Chamber of Commerce, suggests that if you do not have any work experience, list some of the activities that you enjoy on your resume.

"Let them know also what extracurricular activities you're involved in," Glover said. "Because I think sometimes employers, they want to know that up front so that if when you're asking for time off, they know that it's because your extracurricular activities and sports and activities at school and that also shows your leadership skills."

Another important thing to keep in mind is once you secure an interview, make sure your first impression is a good one.

"First impressions are so important," Glover said. "Many times our businesses say that if you come in not professionally dressed for that job or not professionally spoken, you know, they don't really give you a second chance because they believe that first impression is how you're going to be on the job and how you're going to represent yourself."

Glover says despite the economic downturn, there are still many companies looking for employees right now.

"A lot of our restaurants are already starting to rehire people, and we've had some new restaurants come on board since the pandemic started," Glover said. "We had WingDingers open at the cannery or they will be opening this month, and then Little Caesars opened last week and so both of those are looking for employees as well as some other restaurants in town. Walmart and Lowe's are both looking for seasonal help."

We have a list of places in east Texas that are currently hiring. You can click here for that list.

There is also a list available on the Texas Workforce Commission website.