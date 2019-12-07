TYLER, Texas — On the second Saturday of every month, people from all over converge on Downtown Tyler for Hit the Bricks. Downtown Tyler will be bursting with family fun, entertainment, music, food, history tours, art, and of course, the chance to check out a great locally-owned restaurant, bar, or retail establishment.

This month features the popular Hit the Bricks Auto & Cycle Show. Browse and take photos of some of the most interesting cars in the area on the square as well as grab a bite to eat at one of the local food trucks. Remember to vote for your favorite car!

Other events going on for Hit the Bricks are:

7am-5pm: Cafe 1948 will be mixing up freshly squeezed lemonade.

8am-12 noon: Rose City Farmer’s Market brings all that’s fresh straight to you including veggies, bread, herbs, pasture-raised beef, lamb, pork, chicken, and turkey, free-range/non GMO eggs, goat cheeses and tons more.

9-11am: Saturday Morning Cars & Tacos at ETX Brewing Co.

9am-pm: Hit the Bricks Auto & Cycle Show; car show around the square as well as food trucks to enjoy.

10am-4pm: Scavenger Hunt at The Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum.

Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum. 10am-4pm: Celebrate Veterans at the City of Tyler. The re will be special guests, resources, artists, and refreshments for veterans and the ir families.

store. 12 noon-4pm: 110@110 at Gallery Main Street; Celebrate 10 years of this annual fundraiser and take home a unique piece of art.

2-4pm: Makerspace: Solar Printing at the Tyler Public Library

Tyler Public Library 2-6pm: “Cats on Broadway” at ETX Brewing Co. A real cat show with adoptable cats from O’Malleys Alley Cat Rescue. Dustin Becker will be performing.

6:30-8:30pm: Encore Screening of documentary film, “KEDI” at Liberty Hall.

Anytime: The self-guided walking tour of the Half Mile of History is an outdoor, half-mile loop around the square that commemorates significant people, places, or events in Tyler. A digital brochure for the self-guided tour is at ow.ly/s8iD30czlpb.

Live Entertainment

9am-12 noon: Live music at the Rose City Farmers Market. No cover and all ages are welcome.

Rose City Farmers Market. No cover and all ages are welcome. 8:30-10:30pm: Jake Odin and the Marching Band at ETX Brewing Co. No cover and all ages are welcome.

While you’re in Downtown enjoying one of these special events, be sure to check out some of the Downtown businesses. These stores offer unique items that can only be found in Downtown Tyler.

903 Handmade, located at 253 S. Broadway, has unique handmade collections from quality artisans - locals, artists from around Texas, and craftspeople from around the country.

country. Artfix Cultured Studios offers a place to view and purchase items from a variety of local artists as well as take art classes.

Backbone Hair + Beauty, located at 235 S. Broadway, is open 9am-5pm. Get a stylish new hairdo along with experiencing a downtown jibe in this hip new hair salon. The y also sell a line of cool t-shirts and hair products.

y also sell a line of cool t-shirts and hair products. Moss: Where Flowers are Fair features local and fairly traded fresh flowers, plantings, locally-made apothecaries, and vintage finds.

Ridiculously Good Branding and Thread Co. offers a design studio and retail store specializing in branding, print materials, and social media. The ir shirts are printed in-house using eco-friendly inks on fair trade shirts with a lot of love. The re is always something new and cool to see here.

For lunch and dinner sink your teeth into one of the local Downtown eateries. These are open on Saturdays:

There are usually a few food trucks hanging around Downtown as well so there’s no excuse to leave hungry with all of the dining options, because in Downtown you can have your cake and eat it too.

Hit the Bricks is held rain or shine, cold or hot- there is always something to do Downtown on the second Saturday of every month.

For more information go to visittyler.com/HitTheBricks, find the event on Facebook, or download the FREE app “EGuide Tyler TX.”