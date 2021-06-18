Juneteenth: Beyond the holiday

Local leaders say that the real work to move forward as a country is just getting started.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One year ago, hundreds of East Texans gathered at the Gregg County Courthouse to pray for justice and peace. A year later, Juneteenth has become a federally recognized holiday.

Tom McDaniels, lead pastor of LifeBridge Christian Center, was at the courtyard that day and has been rallying for change ever since. One of those changes being Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

He said, “We should celebrate the freedom of all people, particularly our brothers and sisters. We all live here together. We live in one world and so, if we want to be free, we should want the whole world to be free.”

He said Juneteenth, the day commemorated as the true end to slavery in the United States is one step in the right direction.

Fellow pastor Larry Washington with Post Oak Baptist agreed and added that reconciliation is a three step process.

He said, "The first step was going back and signing documents saying that, 'we abolished slavery and African Americans are free.'”

This was the Emancipation Proclamation.

“The second step is we go back and we nationalize it, make sure that everyone knows that this is something that took place and actually saying that the people are free.”

This step is also known as Juneteenth. He said that the third step after recognizing everyone as free is treating everyone as free.

“Moving forward, we've got to make sure that if we say ‘justice for all’, that it’s actually for all. We've got to be representative so that whenever we have something that happens, we won't sweep it under the rug and just kick the can down the road, hoping that it's going to get better. We have to address problems.”

He said he recognizes that closing the gap and fully moving forward as a nation will take a lot of work beyond Juneteenth, but he’ll still celebrate this win in the meantime.