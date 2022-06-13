East Texas prepares for Juneteenth celebrations

After the Idaho arrests, Gilmer Juneteenth Committee member said they understand people might be worried, "but it's going to be a great time."

TEXAS, USA — Federal authorities are on alert after Idaho police say they prevented a possible domestic terror attack over the weekend.

With Pride and Juneteenth festivities happening this weekend in East Texas, organizers are taking extra precautions to keep the community safe.

Iesha Fluellon, Gilmer Juneteenth Committee president, is a Gilmer native and said as a kid she's always wanted to have a celebration in town.

This year will be the third annual Gilmer Juneteenth celebration.

"It feels awesome just knowing that this small town of Gilmer, we can get so many people just to come together for the event, because that's what it's about, it's about the community," Fluellon said.

Gazette Waters-Jones, committee member, said her favorite part is the food and fellowship.

The 2022 celebration will hold its first Juneteenth parade.

John Dodd joined the committee to help with the parade planning. He said he joined because he's passionate about the history.

"I feel strongly about the Juneteenth celebration," Dodd said. "It's something we need and people to know of."

But with the recent arrests of an alleged white supremacist group, Patriot Front, at another marginalized community event, one committee member said he understands if attendees are worrisome.

"People might be a little nervous about different things, but it's OK we're gonna have a great time," said Ike Fluellon, Juneteenth Committee member.

Fluellon said Gilmer Police Department and Upshur County Sheriff's Office have been present every year since 2020. Law enforcement will be patrolling the area and there will also be cooling stations to combat the Texas heat.

The Juneteenth Association of Tyler is also gearing up to celebrate the historic day.

Derrick Choice, the organization's public relations chair, said for him, Juneteenth represents freedom and celebration.

Choice said all weekend long the public can expect food, a parade and a gospel concert in Bergfeld Park.

The organization is partnering with Tyler police to prioritize the safety of the community.