Junior League of Tyler set to host empowerment event for middle school girls

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler is set to host a bigger and better Girl Power 2.0 after the last event was canceled due to COVID. The free annual event focuses on helping middle school girls transition into young adulthood.

Siretha Toston, co-chair for Junior League of Girl Power Tyler, said the event is open for all middle school girls but is targeted for sixth-graders.

“It focuses on sixth-grade girls because it's that age that they are transitioning from elementary to middle school. The overall objective is to empower them for the transition of young adulthood and equip them with all the things they need to make that transition,” she said.

Toston said the goal of the event is to plant a seed for young girls to be inspired by what the future holds for them.

According to Toston, this year the three pillars of the event are focused on self worth, self care and civil engagement.

“The one we wanted to highlight this year is self care and mental health piece. We know that with the pandemic, it brought a lot of mental health issues. Often we think about the adults but our kids were impacted as well, and so talking to the counselors in school we learned about the issues they’re facing this new school year,” Toston said.