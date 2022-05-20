Keep Tyler Beautiful earns the Gold Star Affiliate award for the 16th year in a row

KTB runs many programs focused on community beautification and improvement; litter reduction; and improving recycling efforts.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 20, 2022.

Keep Tyler Beautiful has received its 16th consecutive the Gold Star Affiliate Award.

The award is given out each year to highlight the many programs and projects that the organization has implemented throughout a calendar year for the City of Tyler. KTB has achieved the Gold Star affiliate status for the last 16 years due to their continual effort to beautify the city; reduce litter; maintain positive partnerships with local organizations; educate the youth; and having strong participation in local events.

According to KTB, they attribute their success as an organization to the support they receive from both the city council leaders and the dedication from the board members at KTB.

KTB runs many programs focused on community beautification and improvement; litter reduction; and improving recycling efforts. These programs include: