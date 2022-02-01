Tyler Legacy named finalists for National Football Foundation Academic Excellence Award

A Texas winner and national winner will be announced in the coming weeks.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Legacy football team has been named a state finalist for the 2021-22 National Football Foundation (NFF) High School Academic Excellence Award.

"The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) and 29 other state high school association recognize the programs that demand excellence on and off the football field," a press release from Tyler ISD stated. " A 3.0- grade point average or above must be maintain by the team to qualify as state finalists."

"There are several reasons I am thankful and proud of this statewide acknowledgment," Legacy Football Head Coach Joe Willis said. "Our program as one of the top academic performers in Texas is an accomplishment that first starts with the commitment from principal Dr. Kristen Walls and our teachers. Their partnership with our coaches and players has ensured that our student-athletes have made this incredible academic jump. For that commitment, we are very thankful!"

Tyler ISD says this award is the first of its kind nationwide which honors individual high school football teams for excelling in the classroom.

"We commend the football staff at Tyler Legacy for supporting their athletes in the classroom and also taking the time to nominate their team for this prestigious award," Director of Public Relations & Activation for the THSCA Tyler Watts said in a press release. "At a time when students need the support of their teachers and coaches the most, their football staff's dedication to developing the whole child is applauded."