LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE: Lifeguards needed as city pools prepare to open for summer

The cities of Tyler and Longview are preparing to open their pools this month but need more lifeguards.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Summer break is officially here, which means more kids are looking for ways to stay cool.

The cities of Tyler and Longview are preparing to open their pools this month but need more lifeguards.

Tyler currently has eight lifeguards but needs 10 to be fully-staffed.

"We are still looking for two or more lifeguards to have that ideal full staff," said Kandice Johnson, recreation manager for the city of Tyler. "The more you have, the better that way, that way we never have to shut the pool down because that is not ideal during a hot Texas summer."

Tyler's Fun Forest Pool is the city's only public pool and Johnson says they decided to raise the pay rate to help with recruiting.

"We moved up to $13 last year and this year, it's still currently $13," said Johnson. "There may be a possibility where we may have to bump it up again."

The lifeguard shortage has already caused some delays in Longview's pool openings.

"That's part of the reason we had to push the opening of the swim center," said Richard Yeakley, Longview public information officer. "We have to get a few more lifeguards through the pipeline and get them ready so that we can open."

Longview currently has 10 lifeguards on staff to operate two of the Longview Swim Center and Ingram Pool. Yeakley says, ideally, he would like to have 30 to 40 lifeguards on staff.

"It's a lot that we need every summer and so if someone is licensed and is ready to go or if they're interested in what it would take to become a lifeguard, go ahead and call out parks department and we'll work with you," Yeakley said.

The cities offer certification classes for anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard.