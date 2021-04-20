Lindale community hosts town hall to address allegations of racism within school district

"This has been swept under the rug for so long. The problem is, there’s no more room under that rug," said one LISD parent.

LINDALE, Texas — Nearly 100 parents and students within Lindale ISD held a town hall Monday evening to address allegations of racism in their community.

“This has been swept under the rug for so long. The problem is, there’s no more room under that rug,” one parent said.

Parents in the district say they needed a space to put everything on the table after a controversial photo surfaced online of a student kneeling on someone else’s neck.

Joy Johnson, another parent in the district, organized the town hall.

“If not me then who else?” she asked.

One by one, attendees stepped up to the mic to share their experiences and also give advice to the district.

"The things that I saw were terrifying," said one parent.

"I found out very quickly that you get in trouble for the color of your skin," followed a student.