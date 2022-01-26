Lindale High Art Club awarded $200 from Smith County Court for People's Choice Award

The group won the People’s Choice Award from last month's window decorating contest, receiving the most votes by members of the public from Facebook.

TYLER, Texas — Students from the Lindale High School Art Club were recognized by the Smith County Commissioners's Court for their participation and creation in last month's holiday window decorating contest.

The group, led by Mrs. Rebecca Harrison, painted a sensational winter wonderland mural on the Courthouse Annex Building and were awarded the People’s Choice Award, receiving the most votes by members of the public on Facebook.

This was all possible because Smith County participated in the first ever Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest, put on by the city of Tyler's Mainstreet Program in December 2021.