Tyler host grand finale to July 4th celebrations at Lindsey Park

Organizers said the amount of attendees returned to pre-pandemic crowds.

TYLER, Texas — It's the sizzle Roy Coffer knows and loves. He finally got on the grill for Independence Day celebrations again for the first time in three years.

“I haven’t lost the touch," Coffer laughed.

Despite the heat, he said he's grateful to be here in Lindsey park and finds ways to stay cool.

“I try to turn my meat and fall back and get me a sip of cold water and kind of condition it," Coffer said. "And keep it going.”

Leanne Robinette, Tyler Parks and Recreation Director, said the city wants people to enjoy the holiday safely. Staying hydrated is the number one priority.

"You can bring a cooler, you can bring your chairs. You can bring it all," Robinette said.

She said what people can't bring are sparklers or fireworks as they are banned across Tyler city limits.

Tyler police dispatch said calls for fireworks are the most common ones they get on the 4th.

Matthew Smyser, Lieutenant for the department cautioned against setting off personal fireworks and shooting off a gun in the air to celebrate.