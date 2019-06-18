SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Fourth of July is creeping up fast!
If you plan on firing fireworks yourself, make sure you check with your local law enforcement first to make sure it is legal.
CBS19 has compiled a list of Independence Day celebratory events across the Piney Woods that are sure to offer fun for the entire family:
Tyler Fourth of July Celebration
July 4
4 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.)
Lindsay Park
12557 Spur 364 West
Blast Over Bullard
June 29
5 p.m.
Bullard High School
1216 South Houston Street
East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show
July 3
8 p.m.
Gilmer High School
850 Buffalo Street
Gilmer, Texas
Fireworks at the Fishery 2019
July 4
12 a.m.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center
5550 Farm-to-Market Road 2495
Athens, Texas
Fireworks in the Park Festival
July 4
3 p.m.
Overton Municipal Park
Lakeshore Drive
The Magnificent Seven
July 4, 5, 6
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
700 Skyway Boulevard
Tyler, Texas
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center
100 Grand Boulevard
Longview, Texas
East Texas Country Music Festival
July 4, 5, 6
Salmon Lake Park
247 Salmon Lake Road
Grapeland, Texas
Pints and Pups
July 4
6 p.m.
The Porch at ETX
221 South Broadway Avenue
Tyler, Texas
Freedom Fighter 5K - 2019 - Tyler, TX 2019
July 4, 5
Bergfeld Park
1510 South College Avenue
Tyler, Texas
Fourth of July with True Vine Brewing
July 4
11 a.m.
True Vine Brewing Company
2453 Earl Campbell Parkway
Tyler, Texas
July 4th Celebrations
July 4
4 p.m.
Bella Vista Lake Palestine
22525 TX Highway 155
Flint, Texas
The Haggertys Happy 4th'n at the Villages Resort
July 4
2 p.m.
18270 Singing Wood Lane
Flint, Texas
50th Annual July Fest
July 5, 6
Gun Barrel City Park
301 Municipal Drive
Gun Barrel City, Texas
Lake Striker Resort Fireworks Show
July 6
3 p.m.
18560 County Road 4256 South
Reklaw, Texas