SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Fourth of July is creeping up fast!

If you plan on firing fireworks yourself, make sure you check with your local law enforcement first to make sure it is legal.

RELATED: Playing safe with fireworks

RELATED: Remember veterans with PTSD during fireworks on Fourth of July

CBS19 has compiled a list of Independence Day celebratory events across the Piney Woods that are sure to offer fun for the entire family:

Tyler Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

4 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.)

Lindsay Park

12557 Spur 364 West

RELATED: CITY: 4th of July celebration scheduled to take place at Lindsey Park

Blast Over Bullard

June 29

5 p.m.

Bullard High School

1216 South Houston Street

East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show

July 3

8 p.m.

Gilmer High School

850 Buffalo Street

Gilmer, Texas

Fireworks at the Fishery 2019

July 4

12 a.m.

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

5550 Farm-to-Market Road 2495

Athens, Texas

Fireworks in the Park Festival

July 4

3 p.m.

Overton Municipal Park

Lakeshore Drive

The Magnificent Seven

July 4, 5, 6

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

700 Skyway Boulevard

Tyler, Texas

Fireworks and Freedom Celebration

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center

100 Grand Boulevard

Longview, Texas

East Texas Country Music Festival

July 4, 5, 6

Salmon Lake Park

247 Salmon Lake Road

Grapeland, Texas

Pints and Pups

July 4

6 p.m.

The Porch at ETX

221 South Broadway Avenue

Tyler, Texas

Freedom Fighter 5K - 2019 - Tyler, TX 2019

July 4, 5

Bergfeld Park

1510 South College Avenue

Tyler, Texas

Fourth of July with True Vine Brewing

July 4

11 a.m.

True Vine Brewing Company

2453 Earl Campbell Parkway

Tyler, Texas

July 4th Celebrations

July 4

4 p.m.

Bella Vista Lake Palestine

22525 TX Highway 155

Flint, Texas

The Haggertys Happy 4th'n at the Villages Resort

July 4

2 p.m.

18270 Singing Wood Lane

Flint, Texas

50th Annual July Fest

July 5, 6

Gun Barrel City Park

301 Municipal Drive

Gun Barrel City, Texas

Lake Striker Resort Fireworks Show

July 6

3 p.m.

18560 County Road 4256 South

Reklaw, Texas

RELATED: How to take photos of fireworks with smartphones