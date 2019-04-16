TYLER, Texas — Easter is right around the corner. Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Well, we've got you covered.
We've put together a list of events happening around East Texas.
- 18th Annual Tyler Parks & Recreation Twilight Easter Egg Hunt
Date: Thursday, April 18
Time: 6 - 8 p.m.
Location: Glass Recreation Center, 501 West 32nd Street - Tyler
RELATED: TONIGHT: Tyler Parks & Recreation 18th Annual Twilight Easter Egg Hunt moved from Lindsey Park to Glass Recreation Center
- Lake Tyler Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 2 - 4 p.m.
Location: Lake Tyler Baptist Church, County Road 285 - Tyler
- Easter Eggstravaganza
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: Noble E. Young Park, 3125 Seaton Street - Tyler
More than 5,500 eggs will be hidden at the event featuring food, music and fun!
- Easter Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: Noon
Location: 2308 East Front Street - Tyler
- Family Easter Event and Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 10 a.m. - Noon
Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Hunter Street - Tyler
- Easter Egg Hunt at Park Place
Date: Friday, April 19
Time: 2:30 - 3:00 p.m.
Location: Park Place, 2450 East 5th Street - Tyler
- Glow In The Dark Egg Hunt
Date: Thursday, April 18
Time: 8 - 9 p.m.
Location: Faulkner Park, 410 Cumberland Road - Tyler
Children in pre-k through 5th grade are invited to attend. Baskets are not required.
- Easter Egg Express
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Location: Texas State Railroad Palestine Depot, 789 Park Road - Palestine
The Easter Egg Express offers the whole family a fun time. At the Palestine train depot there is an Easter Egg Park filled with games and activities for all ages. An Easter egg hunt, with a backdrop of great music, makes this eggstra-ordinary venue a delightful springtime afternoon in the Piney Woods.
- Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church's Easter Activities
Date: Sunday, April 21
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway - Tyler
Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church invites you to join them for their Easter activities on April 21. There will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m. followed by a pancake breakfast. There will also be a 10 a.m. church service. They invite you to come join them for either service or both.
- Easter Eggstravaganza
Date: Sunday, April 21
Location: 230 West Rusk Street - Tyler
- Annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show
Date: April 19-20
Location: Rusk County Youth Expo Center - 3303 Farm-to-Market Road 13 West - Henderson
Show events include: Small engine displays, corn grinding, horse drawn equipment, tractor games, saw mill demo, rope making, hay baling, antique tools, tractor race, tractor parade and a tractor pull.
- 34th East Texas Gusher Days
Date: April 19-20
Location: Gladewater
Join East Texas residents for a parade, fishing tournament, luncheon, car show, chili cook-off, street dance and more!
- SpringFest
Date: Saturday, April 20
Location: Lufkin
Arts, crafts and food vendors will line the streets with a variety of children’s activities and all-day entertainment making SpringFest a fun event for the entire family.
- Wings Over Pegasus
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: Pegasus Ranch - 7111 Farm-to-Market Road 2339 - Murchison
For the fifth year in a row, to assist with its efforts to protect horses, The Pegasus Project will be hosting Wings Over Pegasus, an airplane and equine extravaganza. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the 95-acre Pegasus Ranch.
Wings Over Pegasus features a variety of airplanes and helicopters. The Piney Woods Experimental Aircraft Association/Young Eagles Program will offer free airplane rides to kids between the ages of 8 and 17. The day will be a casual, carnival atmosphere featuring "The Raptor" airshow, skydivers, face-painting, fun horse games, pony rides, an Easter egg hunt, gourmet food trucks, arts and crafts, and competitions for the whole family. There will be a silent auction and a raffle drawing for two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines. Guests can enjoy photo opportunities with a variety of aircraft, Pegasus horses, and "Pegasito," the winged-donkey in his kissing booth.
- Easter Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 10 a.m. - Noon
Location: First United Methodist Church, 202 East Duval Street - Troup
There will be plenty of eggs and baskets for everyone with free hot dogs will available following the egg hunt.
