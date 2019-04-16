TYLER, Texas — Easter is right around the corner. Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Well, we've got you covered.

We've put together a list of events happening around East Texas.

18th Annual Tyler Parks & Recreation Twilight Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 6 - 8 p.m.

Location: Glass Recreation Center, 501 West 32nd Street - Tyler

RELATED: TONIGHT: Tyler Parks & Recreation 18th Annual Twilight Easter Egg Hunt moved from Lindsey Park to Glass Recreation Center

Lake Tyler Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 2 - 4 p.m.

Location: Lake Tyler Baptist Church, County Road 285 - Tyler

Easter Eggstravaganza

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Noble E. Young Park, 3125 Seaton Street - Tyler

More than 5,500 eggs will be hidden at the event featuring food, music and fun!

Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: Noon

Location: 2308 East Front Street - Tyler

Family Easter Event and Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 10 a.m. - Noon

Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Hunter Street - Tyler

Easter Egg Hunt at Park Place

Date: Friday, April 19

Time: 2:30 - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Park Place, 2450 East 5th Street - Tyler

Glow In The Dark Egg Hunt

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 8 - 9 p.m.

Location: Faulkner Park, 410 Cumberland Road - Tyler

Children in pre-k through 5th grade are invited to attend. Baskets are not required.

Easter Egg Express



Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Location: Texas State Railroad Palestine Depot, 789 Park Road - Palestine

The Easter Egg Express offers the whole family a fun time. At the Palestine train depot there is an Easter Egg Park filled with games and activities for all ages. An Easter egg hunt, with a backdrop of great music, makes this eggstra-ordinary venue a delightful springtime afternoon in the Piney Woods.

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church's Easter Activities

Date: Sunday, April 21

Time: 7 a.m.

Location: Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway - Tyler

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church invites you to join them for their Easter activities on April 21. There will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m. followed by a pancake breakfast. There will also be a 10 a.m. church service. They invite you to come join them for either service or both.

Easter Eggstravaganza

Date: Sunday, April 21

Location: 230 West Rusk Street - Tyler

Annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show

Date: April 19-20

Location: Rusk County Youth Expo Center - 3303 Farm-to-Market Road 13 West - Henderson

Show events include: Small engine displays, corn grinding, horse drawn equipment, tractor games, saw mill demo, rope making, hay baling, antique tools, tractor race, tractor parade and a tractor pull.

34th East Texas Gusher Days



Date: April 19-20

Location: Gladewater

Join East Texas residents for a parade, fishing tournament, luncheon, car show, chili cook-off, street dance and more!

SpringFest

Date: Saturday, April 20

Location: Lufkin

Arts, crafts and food vendors will line the streets with a variety of children’s activities and all-day entertainment making SpringFest a fun event for the entire family.

Wings Over Pegasus

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Pegasus Ranch - 7111 Farm-to-Market Road 2339 - Murchison

For the fifth year in a row, to assist with its efforts to protect horses, The Pegasus Project will be hosting Wings Over Pegasus, an airplane and equine extravaganza. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the 95-acre Pegasus Ranch.

Wings Over Pegasus features a variety of airplanes and helicopters. The Piney Woods Experimental Aircraft Association/Young Eagles Program will offer free airplane rides to kids between the ages of 8 and 17. The day will be a casual, carnival atmosphere featuring "The Raptor" airshow, skydivers, face-painting, fun horse games, pony rides, an Easter egg hunt, gourmet food trucks, arts and crafts, and competitions for the whole family. There will be a silent auction and a raffle drawing for two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines. Guests can enjoy photo opportunities with a variety of aircraft, Pegasus horses, and "Pegasito," the winged-donkey in his kissing booth.

Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 10 a.m. - Noon

Location: First United Methodist Church, 202 East Duval Street - Troup

There will be plenty of eggs and baskets for everyone with free hot dogs will available following the egg hunt.

If you know of an activity going on Easter weekend, send an email to our news team at news@cbs19.tv.