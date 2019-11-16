TYLER, Texas — Are you looking for some family fun this holiday season? We've got you covered!

CBS19 has compiled a list of some places to go and things to see as you deck the halls!

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

SantaLand: Open nightly from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

11455 Interstate 20 West

Tyler, Texas

A drive-thru Christmas Light display with a Christmas shop and other fun activities. It runs from November 1 - January 4.

Up In Lights: Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 6 p.m. until December 13. Beginning December 13, it will be open nightly at 6 p.m..

12880 County Road 192 (Old Noonday Road)

Tyler, Texas

Up in Lights is the only drive-through Christmas lights park located within the Tyler city limits. It runs from November 29 - December 25.

Azalea Trail of Lights: Open December 1 - December 16 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Goodman Museum

624 North Broadway Avenue

Tyler, Texas

Take a ride through the beautiful Historic Azalea District, where you will see the sights and sounds of Christmas. Runs from December 1 until December 16.

Carmela's Mini Santa Land: Open November 8 - January 5 from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. It is open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

6085 Highway 259 North

Longview, Texas

This seasonal attraction features a mile-long drive amid Christmas lights and animated displays.

Christmas Park Land of Lights: Open November 10 - January 3 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

1500 Northwest Loop 7

Athens, Texas

Christmas Park Land of Lights is more than one mile long and has over four million lights, including more than 50 different musical scenes and 50 motion controlled lighted scenes in addition to seven tunnels and 14 arches, and 1,500 wood cutouts.

Wonderland of Lights: Open Tuesday - Friday, Sunday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.. It's open on Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The park closes for the season on December 29.

200 West Houston Street

Marshall, Texas

Wonderland of Lights is one of the top Christmas lighting events where guests can enjoy the outdoor ice-skating rink, Santa’s Workshop, carriage rides and family fun and entertainment.

Christmas Playland at Yesterland Farm: Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. from November 29 - December 15.

15410 Interstate 20

Canton, Texas

Head to the farm to enjoy a unique Christmas experience with the entire family.

A Pineywoods Christmas Lighted Drive-Thru: Open December 13 - December 14 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

789 Park Road 16

Tyler, Texas

Drive through the Cedar Point, Lakeview and Big Pine Camping Loops and enjoy a Pineywoods Christmas in lights. Campers staying for this event are encouraged to decorate their sites.

Jefferson Texas Candlelight Tour of Homes: Open December 5 - 7 and December 12 - 14. Hours for Thursday are 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 54 p.m. - 8 p.m.

116 West Austin Street

Jefferson, Texas

Tour of Homes featuring heartwarming Christmas scenes from years past. Buy tickets at www.JeffersonCandlelight.com.

PARADES & EVENTS

2019 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade

Dec. 5 - 6 p.m.

Downtown Tyler

Salt City Christmas

December 7 - 4:30 p.m.

Grand Saline

Salt City Christmas Tour of Homes

December 8 - 2 p.m.

Grand Saline

The Henderson Christmas Parade

December 5 - 6 p.m.

Henderson

Jacksonville Annual Christmas Parade

December 5 @ 6 p.m.

Downtown Jacksonville

Mount Pleasant Christmas Celebration

December 7 - 6 p.m.

Downtown Mount Pleasant

Christmas Parade of Lights

December 7 - 7 p.m.

Anderson County Courthouse

Troup Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade

December 12 - 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Troup

Light Up Lake Cherokee Christmas Contest

December 14 - 6 p.m.

CWC Pier