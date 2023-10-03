LIST: Pumpkin patches popping up across East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above aired on Sept. 23, 2023.
The fall season is finally here and pumpkin patches are popping up across East Texas.
Below is a list of pumpkin patches:
Gilmer:
Calie's Acre: Pumpkin patch is open Sat. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Henderson:
E-5 Family Farm LLC: Pumpkin patch is open for the fall season until Oct. 29.
Mineola:
Blueberry Ridge Farm: Grab a pumpkin from Oct.1 to Nov. 5 on Sat. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun. from 2 to 6.
Marshall:
Piney Park: The pumpkin patch is one of many attractions at the Fall Festical & Spooky Trail at Piney Park.
Tyler:
- Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church: Pumpkins will be availble at the 9th Annual Pumpkin Patch until Oct. 31.
- Plantation Pines: Pumpkins will be sold until they sell out! The pumpkin patch is available on Wed. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun. 1-6 p.m.