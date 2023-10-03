LIST: Pumpkin patches popping up across East Texas

As the temperatures begin to cool down, take a trip to a pumpkin patch to get into the fall season.

The fall season is finally here and pumpkin patches are popping up across East Texas.

Below is a list of pumpkin patches:

Gilmer:

Calie's Acre: Pumpkin patch is open Sat. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Henderson:

E-5 Family Farm LLC: Pumpkin patch is open for the fall season until Oct. 29.

Mineola:

Blueberry Ridge Farm: Grab a pumpkin from Oct.1 to Nov. 5 on Sat. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun. from 2 to 6.

Marshall:

Piney Park: The pumpkin patch is one of many attractions at the Fall Festical & Spooky Trail at Piney Park.

Tyler: