East Texas churches kick off Easter weekend

Good Friday services stretched across the whole region.

TYLER, Texas — Good Friday is the holiday that celebrates Jesus Christ's death, but Green Acres Baptist Church senior pastor Michael Gossett said that isn’t what Christians consider good.

"It seems very, kind of counterintuitive to say that it's good that a man died. If Jesus didn't resurrect, this would be a horrible Friday," Gossett said. "But because Jesus rose from the dead, this is a great Friday, that he overcame sin, He overcame death. And you and I, we can have victory in that with him."

At Green Acres Good Friday service, you'll find hundreds of people joined in worship and prayer.

At the same Tyler Tabernacle en Español celebrates the same way.

"We're there to just lean on each other and comfort each other and just know that God is going to heal us God is gonna bless his God is going to make a way where there is no way," Tony Carrillo, Spanish ministry pastor said.

The church is a melting pot of races and cultures, the Good Friday service was entirely in Spanish.

"We just opened the door for anybody. For our community, for our public speaking English, speaking Spanish... it doesn't matter. You come to us,” Carrillo said.