KC Visual Arts department holding juried exhibition for high school students

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore College Visual Arts Department is accepting art entries from area high school students for a chance to win scholarships to Kilgore College.
“We are looking for emerging artistic talent from our area high school students in this new juried exhibition,” said Coy Lothrop, visual arts instructor.
There will be medals awarded to the 1st, 2md and 3rd place submissions. Three seniors will also be awarded talent scholarships for future semesters taken within the KC Visual Arts program.
Art selections will also be featured at the Anne Dean Turk Fine Art Gallery and online at www.kilgorecollegevisualarts.squarespace.com.
Junior and senior students can submit their entries into the exhibition by emailing up to three works of art to clothrop@kilgore.edu by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
The awards announcement will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25 during a reception in the gallery space.
Art submission requirements:
- Each student may submit up to three images (three works of art, one view only of each artwork).
- Images must be no larger than 4090x4090 pixels in size, but at least 2520x1200 pixels, with files under 5 MB.
- Images should be saved as a .jpeg, .jpg, or .png file.
- Label each image with your last name and image number (example: Smith_Image 1.jpg)
- Include the image information for each image in your email text (example: Image 1: Title, medium and date created)
- Include your full name, email address, name of the high school you attend and your current class (junior or senior) in the email text.