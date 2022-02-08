KC Visual Arts department holding juried exhibition for high school students

Three seniors will be awarded talent scholarships for future semesters taken within the KC Visual Arts program.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore College Visual Arts Department is accepting art entries from area high school students for a chance to win scholarships to Kilgore College.

“We are looking for emerging artistic talent from our area high school students in this new juried exhibition,” said Coy Lothrop, visual arts instructor.

There will be medals awarded to the 1st, 2md and 3rd place submissions. Three seniors will also be awarded talent scholarships for future semesters taken within the KC Visual Arts program.

Art selections will also be featured at the Anne Dean Turk Fine Art Gallery and online at www.kilgorecollegevisualarts.squarespace.com.

Junior and senior students can submit their entries into the exhibition by emailing up to three works of art to clothrop@kilgore.edu by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The awards announcement will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25 during a reception in the gallery space.

Art submission requirements: