NET Health partners with local gym to offer free online tai chi, self-defense classes

30-minute online classes are available on the first and third Monday each month through August at 6:30 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler martial arts studio and regional public health entity this past week started free online tai chi and self-defense classes that are open to anyone.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District partnered with Tyler Kung Fu & Fitness to offer the 30-minute classes available virtually on the first and third Monday each month through August. The classes, which will address both topics, begin at 6:30 p.m. and are accessible through Zoom.

NET Health Assistant Director of Community Outreach Joy Johnson said the classes can be modified to any fitness level and can be done as a family activity.

