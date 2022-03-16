Hudson PEP Elementary makes a difference in Uganda with community projects

From a water well to a community garden to the next project of a solar panel, this LISD elementary is making a difference in a community thousands of miles away.

A Longview ISD campus is making a difference one deed at a time.

Hudson PEP Elementary School has found various ways to help outside of East Texas with community projects benefitting a community in Uganda.

Sue Wilson, principal of Hudson PEP Elementary, said giving back to Uganda began with a water well project, which has now opened the door for a new project — a community garden.