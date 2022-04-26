East Texas Giving Day helps local non-profits

“The money we raise today we’ll immediately go to several families through our food pantry, rent assistance, unity assistance and to keep our doors open."

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Giving Day is a day dedicated to donating money to hundreds of local non-profits in our community.

“It’s an opportunity to tell our story through different social media platforms and our chance to reach an audience that we might not normally meet,” Andrea Wilson, Executive Director for PATH said.

For organizations like PATH (People Attempting to Help) and SPCA of East Texas. Their goal is to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund their programs and services they provide to help those in need.

“We’re so excited to be participating with other area nonprofits to reach a different audience that might not normally hear about the programs that we offer as we seek to raise $20,000,” Wilson said.

Path offers a plethora of programs that focuses on providing personal and financial relief along with life changing programs.

“Since 2014 we’ve had 19 families go through our Transitional Housing Program and they are homeowners which makes such a lasting impact not just for that Mom or the Dad but for the child that now has the example the home ownership is possible,” Wilson said.

The money donated to the non-profits like SPCA helps to immediately fund for the 180 animals in need for a forever home along with their medical needs.

“When you give on East Texas Giving Day your dollars are being kept local cause there doing to local rescues that wouldn’t be able to operate or function,” Kat Cortelyou, Director of Operations for SPCA of East Texas said.

“It helps us to be able to pay the people that come and help and save all the animals that we save.”

To donate to an East Texas nonprofit on this East Texas Giving Day click here.