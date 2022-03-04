East Texas nonprofit asks community for input via children, family needs survey

The results will be an invaluable tool that will be used to produce a community needs assessment that will be available to the public upon its completion.

TYLER, Texas — Champions for Children, an East Texas nonprofit organization that champions early childhood education and offers programs and services for children and teens, has published a survey and is requesting input from parents and anyone in the area who works with children.

The results from the survey will be used to produce a community needs assessment that will be available to the public upon its completion.

The assessment will provide a framework for developing and identifying services, supports and solutions that address the needs of children and prioritizes a community that nurtures children and families. It will also be a useful tool for determining how to allocate resources in East Texas to best meet those needs.