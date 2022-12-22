East Texans provide shelter and warming stations during arctic blast

"You can come in get a warm shower, warm meal, a warm place to stay and get out of the inclement weather," said Captain Jeremy Walker, Salvation Army of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — When the weather outside is frightful, East Texans lend a helping hand to their neighbors.

The Salvation Army of Tyler opened it's extra rooms ahead of the arctic blast.

"As they come in tonight for a place to lay down that's warm, the lodge desk will bring them blankets and bringing them in here," said Captain Jeremy Walker.

The Salvation Army has 200 permanent beds and more extra places to stay when preparing for the worst.

"After the snow apocalypse, we're geared up," Walker said. "The kitchen is making soup and chili, you can come in get a warm shower, warm meal, a warm place to stay (to) get out of the weather."

And its staff aren't the only ones lending a helping hand.

"We had some people come out and donate some blankets to us today and those will go to use," Walker said.