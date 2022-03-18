Local nonprofit provides free prom dresses, unique shopping experience to high school girls

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from February 2022.
With prom around the corner, a local nonprofit on wheels is set to make the dreams of young girls come true by providing free prom dresses for local high school girls from working and low-income families.
The Princess Closet came to life seven years ago by Founder LaKenya Hill with assistance of her daughter and her group of friends who found a need in the community.
“Prior to seven years ago, I mentored young teenage girls on teaching them how to be leaders in their community, how to serve their peers around them and how to be servant leaders whether it's in their school, in their churches or in their community,” she said. “One particular group came up with the idea of, ‘What if we can give prom dresses to our friends in high school who can't really afford them?’ That was an issue that they saw, so we found the solution to the problem.”
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Tyler Morning Telegraph.