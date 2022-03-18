Local nonprofit provides free prom dresses, unique shopping experience to high school girls

“Prior to seven years ago, I mentored young teenage girls on teaching them how to be leaders in their community, how to serve their peers around them and how to be servant leaders whether it's in their school, in their churches or in their community,” she said. “One particular group came up with the idea of, ‘What if we can give prom dresses to our friends in high school who can't really afford them?’ That was an issue that they saw, so we found the solution to the problem.”